North West traditional leader’s house torched

Rustenburg police in Mogwase are investigating a case arson and another of malicious damage to property after the house of the traditional leader of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela, Kgosi Ramono Pilane Linchwe was torched in Moruleng, outside Rustenburg. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the house was set alight in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly by a group of seemingly aggressive people, who arrived at the chief's residence in eight mini-bus taxis and forced entry into the premises.

"As a result, the security officer ran to the back of the house. The group allegedly smashed the windows of the security vehicle which was parked outside the house and ultimately set the house alight and left the place. The house and a vehicle that was in the garage, were completely burnt. The motive of the incident is still unknown. No arrest has been effected and investigation into the matter continues." North West Premier Bushy Maape has condemned the incident and directed that security be beefed to protect kgosi Ramono Linchwe. "I have already directed the MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari and SAPS Provincial Commissioner General (Sello) Kwena to take urgent steps to safeguard the personal safety of Kgosi Ramono Linchwe, and to ensure that the safety of the rest of the community is guaranteed," Maape said.

"We are saddened by this cowardice act which is intended to reverse the gains of the intervention by provincial government into the administration of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela and stir conflict within the community against the rebuilding effort, we together with the Royal Family are working tirelessly to fulfil." He appealed to the community of Moruleng and all the areas under the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela administration to work with government to restore calm in the area and assist the police to arrest those responsible for torching the house. "Those who are against peace should not be allowed to succeed. Much progress has been registered since we took over the administration of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela following the findings of the commission of inquiry commissioned by the premier.