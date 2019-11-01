Rustenburg - A member of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was gunned down in Marikana near Rustenburg in North West on Friday, the union said.
Spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said Lungisa Madiba was shot dead near Rowland shaft while he was on his way to work.
North West police confirmed the shooting. Spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said cartridges were found near the body.
It was suspected he was shot dead in a renewed battle to control Marikana between NUM and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction (Amcu).
The NUM host a national rally in Marikana on November 17.