RUSTENBURG - A 47-year-old bus driver arrested in connection with a bus accident that killed two learners in North West was due to appear in the Groot Marico Magistrate's Court in North West on Tuesday, to apply for bail. Moseki Lucas Magwaba was arrested and charged with culpable homicide and an additional charge of reckless and/or negligent driving on May 14, after he allegedly got off the bus following an argument that ensued between him and a passenger at the intersection of Skuinsdrif and the N4 highway between Swartruggens and Zeerust.

After he left the bus, it rolled backwards until it fell on its side in a ditch, some of the learners managed to jump off the bus while it was still in motion.

Sedimogang Moreri, 19, and Omphile Moreri, 14, were trapped in the bus and certified dead at the scene.

Forty other learners sustained minor and serious injuries and were transported to hospital for medical attention while seven others were not injured, the police said.

