NW health boss granted R5K bail in Gupta-linked Mediosa fraud case









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) RUSTENBURG - North West health boss Dr Thabo Lekalakala was granted R5 000 bail at the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Friday, the Hawks said. Spokesperson Brigadier Hangawani Mulaudzi said Lekalakala was arrested for fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The case against him was postponed to 12 February for a high court date. Lekalakala, 57, was arrested on Friday morning, for the alleged fraudulent appointment of Gupta-linked company, Cureva, which was later known as Mediosa, as a service provider of mobile clinics in the rural areas of the province. He allegedly appointed Mediosa without proper tender procedures. Instead, he allegedly signed a service level agreement (SLA) whilst on a trip to India funded by Mediosa.

Mediosa was paid an upfront amount of R30 million soon after the SLA was signed.

In another case Lekalakala will appear along side former North West Finance MEC Wendy Nelson, 57.

They face a charge of fraud relating to Lekalakala's appointment as head of department in 2014.

It is alleged Lekalakala, who is a medical doctor, lied about his qualifications and did not qualify for the position.

They are out on R20 000 bail each in this case.

