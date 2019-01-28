North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha wants a dumping site near Mahikeng Provincial Hospital to be relocated. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

MAHIKENG - North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha wants a dumping site near the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital to be relocated.

Sambatha visited the hospital on Monday and witnessed how litter spilled from the site and spread to nearby homes and the hospital.

"It does not make sense that we have a dumping site in front of the hospital. How can we claim cleanliness and encourage it, while in front of a health facility we have a dumping site? I come to the hospital and the first thing I encounter is the litter that comes out of this dumping site. Patients are complaining and as a caring department, we must respond positively to their legitimate demand to relocate this dumping site," he said.

"We want health facilities that present the image of a healthy environment. A dumping site in front of the hospital negates that objective and it must be removed."

African News Agency (ANA)