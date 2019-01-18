File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

RUSTENBURG - A 54-year-old woman was found murdered allegedly by her former boyfriend in Orkney near Klerksdorp, North West police said on Friday. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the woman was reported missing on January 16.

She said a 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of the woman after her friend stated that she was last seen inside the man's vehicle.

"According to information received the victim’s friend came to report a missing person on Wednesday, 16 January. Today [Friday] the police approached the suspect and he led the police to his house where the body of his ex-girlfriend was discovered in a pool of blood with head injuries. The victim was certified dead at the scene."

The man is expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of murder.

African News Agency (ANA)