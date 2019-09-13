Picture: succo/Pixabay

RUSTENBURG - North West police on Friday welcomed the lengthy sentence of Kagiso Mkhabela who received 15 years in jail on Wednesday for the murder of Kagiso Kekae, 23. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Mkhabela was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Wednesday, for the murder of Kagiso Kekae, 23, and an additional two years for assault with the intent to do grievous body harm.

She said Mkhabela was walking with his friends on 25 December 2015 (Christmas Day) on their way home to Centreville section in Letlhabile when an argument ensued.

"The friends were arguing about monetary contributions towards the purchasing of liquor. The accused left his friends, rushed home and returned with a knife.

"He stabbed Chimane Nyoni, 26, one of the friends, in the cheek. He sustained a serious injury. Subsequently, the accused continued with his rage and also stabbed a second friend, Kagiso Kekae, 23, in the neck, as he tried to run away from Mkhabela," she said.

Mkhabela followed Kekae home and stabbed him again.

"The father of the accused intervened by taking Mkhabela to their home. He then took Kekae and Nyono to Letlhabile clinic for medical treatment. Unfortunately Kekae was certified dead upon arrival at the clinic."

When his father returned home from the clinic, Makhabela was at home and he handed him over to the police.

North West police management welcomed the sentence.

In a statement provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded the investigating officers who worked tirelessly in making sure that Mkhabela was convicted.

She said police would work hard to reduce the levels of contact crimes.

African News Agency (ANA)