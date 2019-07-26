File photo: Pixabay

RUSTENBURG - A 43-year-old teacher was gunned down in front of her house in Tlhabane West near Rustenburg, North West police said. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said that no arrests have been made following the incident on Tuesday morning.

She said neighbours heard gunshots when they went to investigate they saw the woman lying down and called the police.

"The motive of the killing is still unknown," she said.

The Grade 12 Life Orientation and English teacher who works at Rakoko Secondary School in Mabeskraal outside Rustenburg was leaving her hours at around 5am to catch a bus when she was shot dead. She was shot once in the upper body and nothing appeared to have been stolen, Funani said.

The police were investigating a case of murder.

The North West Education member of the executive council (MEC) Mmaphefo Matsemela said that the society has lost a light.

"On behalf of the department, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the entire family and the school community of Rakoko Secondary school. It is a very difficult moment to the department since the Grade 12 learners will be writing their preliminary examinations in few weeks," Matsemela said.

"Learners have lost a very important person because she provided them with knowledge. The nation without teachers is a doomed nation."

The department has arranged counselling for both learners and teachers and the memorial service would be held on August 1 at Rakoko Secondary.

African News Agency (ANA)