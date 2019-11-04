RUSTENBURG - The North West department of tourism spent R4.4 million on a boom gate system and R3.4 million on a fence at the Taung Hotel School it bought for R5 million, the provincial standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) said on Monday.
"It is inexplicable on how the construction of just the gate and the fence is over the amount that the hotel was bought for. Someone must be held accountable as there is also poor workmanship at the project," committee chairperson Job Dliso said.
"The Independent Development Trust also warned the department on escalation of the prices yet it failed on their oversight," Dliso said.
He said the irregularities at the unfinished project were worrying as the prices escalated without any concurrence with provincial treasury.
This was revealed at the Public Finance Management Act public hearings for the 2018/19 audit reports.