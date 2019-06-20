File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

RUSTENBURG - A 53-year-old Tlhabane primary school teacher is due to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a pupil with a broomstick at school. The teacher allegedly beat a pupil with a broomstick in January 2018 for allegedly playing in the rain. The girl was in Grade 4 at the time and suffered a swollen hand as a result of the beating.

The teacher is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The girl, now a 10-year-old in Grade 5, and her nine-year-old brother who is in Grade 4, were kicked out of the school on May 7 by a group of enraged parents who accused their father of "causing trouble" at the school.

The father a opened criminal case after his daughter was attacked and another case after his son was allegedly kicked by a teacher with a high-heel shoe on his knee in July 2018.

Medical reports indicate that the boy suffered an open wound on the knee following the kick.

The teacher, 55, appeared in court on June 5 and the case against her was postponed to July 5, for the State to consult witnesses and the defence to make representations.

The father, a former school governing body member, claimed he was a person non grata at school because he spoke out against corruption, alleging that the school finances were handled clumsily.

