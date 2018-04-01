RUSTENBURG - A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend and his former girlfriend to death in Tshing, Ventersdorp, North West police said on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the incident occurred on Sunday.

"It is alleged the ex-girlfriend was at the suspect's place to fetch her child who was visiting her ex-boyfriend. Allegedly, the ex-girlfriend expressed her unhappiness upon finding her child eating food and a fight ensued between them," Funani said.

"The 35-year-old man, who followed the ex-girlfriend to his current girlfriend's place, found the two women fighting. He intervened and attempted to separate the pair. The current girlfriend allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend with a knife. The ex-girlfriend who was pregnant at the time of the incident, lost her unborn child."

A passer-by notified the police and the woman was arrested. She was charged with three counts of murder.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA