File photo: Pexels

RUSTENBURG - Charges of murder against a 30-year-old man were withdrawn at the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Thursday, North West police said. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man's 38-year-old brother, Richard Motsetse Mosiane, would remain in custody until November 1.

The brothers were arrested for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old woman in Ikgageng, Potchefstroom.

Myburgh said Potchefstroom Flying Squad members on a routine patrol in the industrial area near Ikageng spotted a suspicious Volkswagen Polo Vivo in Jeppe Street on Monday evening.

"The police made a U-turn and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, a car chase ensued after the driver failed to stop. It is alleged that the car was found under a tree at Opaal Street.