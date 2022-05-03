One passenger burns to death, 14 injured in North West taxi crash

Rustenburg - A passenger was burnt to death and 14 others were seriously injured when a minibus taxi’s tyre burst and hit a tree on the N4 freeway, authorities in the North West said. Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said the taxi was travelling from Zeerust to Rustenburg on Monday, when the driver lost control.

“It is reported that the taxi that was travelling from Zeerust to Rustenburg caught fire after hitting the tree and the 14 survivors were rushed to Zeerust hospital,” she said. Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari has sent a message of condolence to the families of the deceased and and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He further pleaded with motorists to pay extra caution on the road and that they drive responsibly.

"If we are all driving carefully, with caution and limited speed on the road, lives will be spared," he said. Meanwhile, on Saturday, two people were killed in an accident near Lomanyaneng near Mahikeng. A car with three occupants travelling from Mofine to Mahikeng tried to overtake three other vehicles when another vehicle came from the opposite direction.

"The driver tried to return to his lane but lost control of the vehicle and went off the road and hit a pedestrian. “The driver then hit a man and a 14-year-old girl who were at a nearby tuckshop and went on to hit four young men who were sitting nearby under a tree," said Boitshoko Moremi, spokesperson for the department of Community Safety and Transport Management in North West. “One male succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” she said.

Seven injured people were transported to a local hospital where one was certified dead on arrival. The driver allegedly abandoned the car after the incident and fled the scene. IOL