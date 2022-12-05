Palace of the Lost City celebrates 30th birthday with luxurious facelift

Pretoria – After 30 years, The Palace of the Lost City at Sun City, celebrated its birthday in style after undergoing room refurbishment by opening a luxurious spa and salon. The resort in the North West province is world famous for its hotels, golf courses, casino and wide choice of leisure and entertainment facilities.

The 326 opulent rooms and suites of the storied five-star hotel inside Sun City in the North West have undergone a complete décor renovation. Twelve suites in the five-star hotel were converted into a spa and salon, which opened in November and provides high-tech facials. According to Timeslive, the spa is the first in South Africa to offer the prestigious Swiss Bellefontaine anti-ageing skincare product range.

Over the past 30 years The Palace has accommodated the rich and the famous, royalty, rock stars and ordinary South Africans. Over 300 famous performers and heads of state have stayed at the hotel from members of the legendary band Queen, to Michael Jackson and Witney Houston to name but a few. “Since then the list has grown to include many illustrious names such as Sting, Pavarotti, Wesley Snipes, Stevie Wonder, Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more. But it is equally important to note that many of these international stars returned multiple times and some, like Witney Houston, Michael Jackson and Bobby Brown, came incognito to simply holiday at The Palace.

“And of course the list of golf legends who have visited is too innumerable to mention,” said general manager Brett Hoppé. The Lost City, which opened in December 1992, was built at a cost of R830 million and was completed in 28 months. During its building, workers moved 1 750 000 cubic meters of earth and blasted 85 000 cubic meters of rock, construction required 30 million bricks, poured 85 000 cubic meters of concrete and installed 150 000 meters of piping.

Nearly every item in The Palace was custom-made and 85% of all materials were sourced within southern Africa. The Lost City gardens cover 25ha, there are more than 1.2 million plants, trees, shrubs and ground covers from some 3 200 species were laid out in nine different eco-systems. Three quarters of the plants are indigenous to southern Africa with some representing countries such as Madagascar and the Comoros.