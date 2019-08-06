Seven-year-old Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe, a Grade 2 learner from Rampa Primary School in Rustenberg has gone missing.

Port Elizabeth - North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was disturbed to hear about the disappearance of seven-year-old Kgothatso Ntomzodwa Molefe after school on her way back home in Tlhabane near Rustenburg. It is alleged that on Wednesday, 24 July, the Grade 2 learner from Rampa Primary school went missing on her way back home from school.

She was wearing grey long trousers, a white school shirt, maroon and white pullover, maroon and white school jersey and maroon Beanie.

“The department is very shocked by the news that one of our girl learners at Rampa Primary School is missing. This is devastating to the family," the MEC said.

"We are appealing to anyone who might have seen our girl to report the matter to the police about her whereabouts. This is disturbing especially now, we are in August, the month which is dedicated to women,” Matsemela said.

Nthabiseng Molefe, Kgothatso's mother, said that after three weeks without her daughter, the family was traumatised.

She appealed to the members of the public who might have seen the girl to call her at 072 572 3868.

The matter was reported to the South African Police Service.

