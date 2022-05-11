Parents hand over their son to police after he escaped from custody

Rustenburg - The parents of one of the five men who escaped from police holding cells in Zeerust, handed their son to the police. The parents of Tshepiso Kwenampe of Dinokana, near Zeerust, brought him back to the police on Tuesday night.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said Kwenampe, 22, would appear in the Zeerust Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody. He escaped, together with Joshua Sibanda, 39, Amogelang Motsiane, 36, Bengu Hlanganane, 31, and Enoch Lebeloane, 46, after they allegedly overpowered a police officer on Sunday, took cells keys from the officer and escaped. “At the time of escape, the detainees were, among others, facing charges of house robbery, rape, attempted murder, business robbery, and aggravated robbery,” said Brigadier Mokgwabone.

He appealed to the members of the community not to attempt to re-arrest the escapees in case they see them, but to call the nearest police station, as the escapees were presumed to be dangerous. “Alternatively, the investigating officer Captain Basimane Molefe can be contacted on 076 510 8285. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated through the MySAPS App or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said. In Gauteng, police said a warrant of arrest was issued for Victor Ncube and Ian Chitova, who failed to appear in court after they were released on bail.

“Four suspects were arrested in November 2018, when they were caught red-handed, cutting a copper cable belonging to Eskom at Ystervarkfontein in Weelbekend, Tshwane. Two accused have been sentenced,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. He said Anye Valentine Nkwenti was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment and Happy Dube was sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment, after they were found guilty of malicious damage to essential infrastructure and possession of stolen property. “Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who failed to appear before the court. We appeal to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of these suspects to please call the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Selopane on 076 493 6080 or 083 436 2819," he said.

