Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A Parktown Boys' High School pupil went missing during a Grade 8 orientation camp held at a lodge in the North West Province. The school in a statement said it realised that the Grade 8 pupil was missing on Thursday morning.

"Police Search and Rescue are on site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy’s arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue."

The search for the boy is continuing and a missing person's report has been filed with police.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time," the school said.