Johannesburg - A Parktown Boys' High School pupil went missing during a Grade 8 orientation camp held at a lodge in the North West Province.

The school in a statement said it realised that the Grade 8 pupil was missing on Thursday morning.

"Police Search and Rescue are on site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy’s arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue."

The search for the boy is continuing and a missing person's report has been filed with police.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time," the school said.

Meanwhile the Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi tweeted on Thursday night that he would join in the search for the missing boy.


He added that the orientation camp has been cancelled and that the rest of the pupils would be taken back home after breakfast.

* This is a developing story

