RUSTENBURG - Five people were killed in a head-on collision on the N4 highway outside Swartruggens on Thursday. The North West department of transport management said the accident occurred 19km outside Rustenburg along the N4 from Swartruggens.

"Five occupants were declared dead at the scene and the other was rushed to nearby hospital by emergency ambulances," said spokesperson Thabo Sematle.

Community safety and transport management MEC Sello Lehari conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Lehari appealed to motorists to be patient, obey all road rules and avoid unnecessary overtaking and speeding.