Workers at Bojanala Platinum district attempted to burn down a municipal building after they were not paid their salaries. Picture: Supplied

Rustenburg - Bojanala Platinum district workers have attempted to burn a municipal building over unpaid salaries. The irate workers set alight a garage behind the municipal office, but the flames were extinguished.

They also dumped refuse inside the council chamber and burnt tyres on the street facing the premises, angry that the municipality had failed to pay September salaries due to lack of funds.

Municipal workers at Bojanala Platinum district municipality emptied refuse bins in the council chamber, demanding that their salaries be paid. Picture: Supplied





A special council sitting last week resolved to issue notices to municipal manager Pogiso Shikwane and chief financial officer Olga Ndlovu to state why they should not be suspended.

This followed a report tabled by mayor Fetsang Molosiwa showing that the two failed to return R134 million meant for the Rustenburg local municipality, which the North West department of human settlements had instead erroneously transferred to Bojanala.