PICS: Six injured as freight, passenger trains collide in North West

Cape Town - Six people were injured on Saturday, when a freight train and a passenger train collided in North West, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the trains collided on a stretch of track that runs close to the R502 outside Leeudoringstad.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene at around 5.21am along with the police and fire department.

“Several coal cars had derailed in the collision and the passenger train's engine had caught fire. It was quickly extinguished by the fire department,” he said in a statement.

“Luckily very few people were on board the passenger train and only six people in total were treated for minor injuries.”