RUSTENBURG - Two trucks were set alight at Ikemeleng in Kroondal, near Rustenburg in the North West province, as a violent protest continued on Monday. The Bleskop-Kroondal road leading to several mines in the area was barricaded with tree branches, logs, rocks and other debris.

Residents, mostly youth, started protesting last week, demanding that a high school be built in Ikemeleng; they also wanted to be addressed by North West Premier Job Mokgoro.

Police spokesperson captain Elsabe Augoustides said two trucks had been torched since the protest started.

"Two trucks were torched. One chrome truck and a smaller truck," she said.

Three people had been arrested in connection with the protest.

A woman appeared briefly in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of crimen injuria after insulting a policeman during the protest. Charges against her were withdrawn and she was instead refereed to a diversion programme.

"I will never do it again," the woman told African News Agency (ANA) outside the courthouse.

The other accused were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)

