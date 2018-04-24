Rustenburg - A teenage boy was shot dead during a protest in Taung, North West police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the 16-year-old boy was found between 10pm and 11pm on Monday night, when the police dispersed protesting residents.

"A case of murder has been opened for investigation by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). It is alleged that a body of a 16-year-old boy was found when the police dispersed protesting members of the community between 10pm and 23:00."

The situation in Taung, Stella and Mahikeng were quiet on Tuesday, following protests.

Meanwhile the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West called on the Ipid to probe allegations that the police fired live ammunition which resulted in the death of 16-year-old, Kitlano Leeuw in Taung.

"We wish to convey our condolences to the Leeuw family that lost the life of their beloved son including other families that lost their loved ones under these trying circumstances as well as appeal for protests to be conducted peacefully and with dignity," said provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe.

He urged communities not to allow criminals elements to gain an upper hand in community protests.

"Looting, destruction of properties and attack on foreign nationals undermine the goal to highlight genuine service delivery concerns."

African News Agency/ANA