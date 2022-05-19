Police fire rubber bullets to separate two groups during the N4 march in North West

Rustenburg - Police fired rubber bullets to separate two groups, during a march on the N4 freeway, in North West on Thursday. Traffic flow on the N4, between Majakaneng and Mooinooi, was interrupted when a group known as the N4 Cluster marched on the freeway, to hand over memorandum to local mining houses, demanding jobs and business opportunities for local people.

Traffic was diverted to the R104 (old Pretoria road), linking Rustenburg and Pretoria. “We can confirm that Public Order Police in Brits fired rubber bullets to maintain public order during a confrontation between two groups during a march, by a group known as N4 Movement. During the incident, a person was reportedly injured. Subsequent to the incident, the N4 road was opened and traffic is currently flowing. A case of public violence has been registered for investigation and police are maintaining presence in the area,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. “A confrontation allegedly ensued after a yet to be identified group clashed and prevented members of the N4 Movement group from proceeding with a march to one of the mines in the area,” said Mokgwabone.

Bakwena operators of the N1N4 toll route said the freeway was now opened for traffic and it was safe to travel. “The N4 has been re-opened in both directions, between Majakaneng and Mooinooi, and safe to travel. Should the situation change, we will update our followers. Please travel safely,” Bakwena said on their Twitter page. IOL