Police officers arrested for taking alleged booze bribe

Johannesburg - Two traffic police officers were arrested in Potchefstroom when they allegedly accepted liquor from the owner of a bottle store, police said on Saturday.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the traffic officers were employed by the JB Marks Local Municipality in the North West province.

Police alleged that the two officers - named as 49-year-old Rullaine Jacob Williams and 50-year-old Moses Kenosi Nche - were allegedly receiving liquor from the owner of a bottle store who had been selling alcohol, a violation of the lockdown regulations.

“The incident happened on Thursday, 09 April 2020 between 15:57 and 17:22,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo said the two police officers, along with the bottle store owner, Nelson Florentino Duarte, 45, handed themselves over to the police on Thursday and they were charged with corruption and three violations under the lockdown rules - 11B(1)(i); 11B(1)(b) and 11B(1)(e)4.

“They appeared before the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on the same day and were released on a R1000.00 bail each. Their next court date is not known as yet as the docket is still at the court,” said Naidoo.