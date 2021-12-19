Police officer’s daughter ordered hit on relatives

RUSTENBURG – A policeman’s daughter was arrested after she confessed to hiring hitmen to wipe out her whole family in Mmakau, east of Brits, five years ago. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the daughter went to Mmakau police station and admitted to killing her family members.

She is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The 20-year-old daughter who allegedly hired hitmen to kill her parents and siblings on December 6, 2016 in Mmakau Village is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on December 20, 2021 on five counts of murder. “The accused is expected to appear together with two alleged hitmen she hired to wipe out her family. The pair were arrested in Brits and Soshanguve respectively, over the weekend,” Lieutenant-Colonel Funani said.

She said the daughter and her two accomplices, both aged 23, were facing five counts of murder and armed robbery. “North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrests, saying it would send a clear message that crime does not pay,” Funani said. At the time of the incident on December 6, 2016 the daughter who was 16-years old then, reportedly went outside to dispose of the water she had been using to wash dishes. While outside, she heard gunshots in the house and went to investigate. The gunmen allegedly shot her in the thigh and fled the scene in the family car, a Chrysler Voyager.

She alerted neighbours who informed the police. The police found the bodies of her 42-year-old father who was a police constable attached to Hebron police station; her mother, 40; her 18-year-old pregnant sister; as well as her six-year-old brother, all lying in a pool of blood. The Chrysler was found abandoned in the bushes at Black Rock Section, Mmakau. The High Court in Pretoria initially acquitted the two men who were arrested in connection with the family murders, due to the lack of evidence at the time.