Police probe death of 11-month-old who died after ‘falling from bed’

Durban: Police in Ventersburg are investigating an inquest after an 11-month-old boy died after allegedly falling off a bed. North West police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said police received information from a member of the public about a child murder at home in Wilson Street, Ventersburg.

Thabeng said a preliminary investigation revealed that the child had fallen from the bed on May 20. It is alleged the child sustained a serious head injury and, the next day, was taken to Bongani Hospital for medical attention and then transferred to Universitas hospital in Bloemfontein. He died in hospital on May 27.

Thabeng said there was an allegation that the parents had abused the child. “After hearing the allegation, the station commander of Ventersburg, Captain Odendal instantly registered a case of inquest so that a thorough investigation can be conducted.” Police said a post-mortem would also be conducted.

“Nobody has been arrested yet, but we are currently obtaining warning statements of the parents as well as the guardian. “We are making an appeal to residents of Ventersburg if they experience any alleged abuse against anyone, the local police must be informed immediately, so that the wheels of justice can begin to roll,” Thabeng said. IOL