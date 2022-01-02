Police probe murder after couple found shot in bushes

POLICE in the North West are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a couple were found in the bushes with gunshot wounds. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said police were alerted to a body in the bushes from people passing by.

“Police were called by passers-by after spotting the body of a 42-year-old woman on Thursday, December 30. “During an investigation, police discovered the man who was still alive and summoned the ambulance. “It was established that both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

“At this stage, the motive for this incident is still unknown and no arrests have been made,” Funani said. Hebron police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets. Police have urged anyone who may have information that can assist their investigation to contact Hebron Acting Detective Commander, Captain Paulus Dlamini on 082 416 2715 or call Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.