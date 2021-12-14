Police thwart ATM bombing in Marikana

Rustenburg - Two men have been arrested for an attempted ATM bombing and possession of explosives in Marikana near Rustenburg on Tuesday, North West police said.. "Police were conducting patrols in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when they spotted and approached two men near Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

“Upon seeing the police approaching, the duo ran away leading to a chase," said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. She said the police managed to catch the men and searched their bags. "During the search, explosives were found inside the bags. The police allegedly went back to the ATMs where the men were initially spotted and ultimately found other explosives connected to two ATMs," she said.

The two suspects, aged 35 and 37, were due to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing charges of attempted ATM bombing and possession of explosives. In the Eastern Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better known as the Hawks, said Charles Matthew Rhodes, 50, was sentenced to three years correctional supervision and five years’ imprisonment wholly suspended for fraud charges on condition that he was not convicted for the same offence again. Spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Rhodes was sentenced at the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.