Policewoman killed during cash-in-transit heist in Mahikeng

MAHIKENG - A policewoman was shot dead during a cash-in-transit heist in Mahikeng on Thursday, the police said.

The 44-year-old Warrant Officer was attached to the Hawks and had been responding to the heist when she was shot dead.

National police said a group of armed suspects were travelling in a Mercedes Benz and a Ford Ranger when they attacked a cash van just off Mahikeng and Lichtenberg roads.

The suspects blew up the cash van with explosives and gained access to the cash, but while they were busy with the alleged crime, police officers from the Hawks and the National Intervention Unit responded.

Police said the suspects fled and left the money, but the police officers pursued them in a high speed chase which led towards the CBD in Mahikeng, where a shootout ensued.

The police woman was shot in the head during the shoot out and at least three civilians were also wounded by stray bullets.

National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has activated a 72-hour activation plan to nab the suspects and has called on police leadership in the North West province to ensure arrests are made.

"I have directed that our various police units throughout the country be on the lookout for these suspects,” said Sitole.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or provide information via the SAPS MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.