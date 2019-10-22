North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Photo: ANA.

RUSTENBURG -The North West Department of Education have done all that is necessary to achieve a pass rate that is significantly better than previous years, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Tuesday.

He wished matriculants well in their final examination and encouraged learners to continue to ensure that the North West continues its legacy of being among the top best performing provinces. The province finished fourth in the national results for the past two years.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela told matriculants at a pledge signing and prayer meeting in Thekwane last week that the class of 2019 was the strongest ever group from North West.

"You are the best team ever. I compared you with the class of 2015 and you are the strongest group. It is possible to make it," she said.

"We can say to Gauteng and Western Cape and also the Free State that we are around the corner."

At least 39,954 Grade 12 candidates will write their final examination in North West province this year. The province has registered 33,014 full-time candidates and 6,940 part time candidates. There are 16 marking venues across the province.

African News Agency (ANA)