North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Photo: ANA.

RUSTENBURG -The North West Department of Education have done all that is necessary to achieve a pass rate that is significantly better than previous years, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Tuesday. He wished matriculants well in their final examination and encouraged learners to continue to ensure that the North West continues its legacy of being among the top best performing provinces. The province finished fourth in the national results for the past two years.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela told matriculants at a pledge signing and prayer meeting in Thekwane last week that the class of 2019 was the strongest ever group from North West.

"You are the best team ever. I compared you with the class of 2015 and you are the strongest group. It is possible to make it," she said.

"We can say to Gauteng and Western Cape and also the Free State that we are around the corner."