North West Premier Job Mokgoro promises to deal harshly with corruption. Picture: Supplied

RUSTENBURG - Corruption will not be tolerated in the North West province, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Monday at his inauguration ceremony in Mmabatho, Mahikeng. "I will like to reiterate that we will not tolerate any room or space for corruption, looting of state resources or mismanagement thereof, the newly sworn-in premier said.

"We are keeping a keen eye in developments related to on-going investigations into allegations of corruption and theft in the provincial government, as well as those dockets that have already found their way to the national director of public prosecutions for a decision," he said.

Mokgoro said he would deal harshly with a clique of individuals in Vryburg who deliberately sabotaged water supply so that they and their cohorts could benefit out of the alternative water tankering system that would then be activated in instances of water shortage.

"Let me put it on record that those days are over and we are going to deal decisively with all those that will be found wanting in this regard."

Mokgoro committed his administration to clean governance and quality service delivery.

"It is therefore important to mention that as the premier of this province in the sixth administration, the incoming Members of the Executive Council [MECs] will have to be men and women who are able to move at neck-breaking speed to accelerate the necessary delivery of services to our people.

"We should never view appointment to the executive council as a privilege or a means to self-enrichment but a calling to serve those that have cast their votes and entrusted us with the responsibility to provide them with a better life.

"The incoming executive council should (not be an) air-conditioned offices based one that is not in touch with the masses we serve and should hit the ground running into addressing the needs of the communities to which we account as represented by members of the provincial legislature," he said.

He was expected to announce his cabinet later this week.

African News Agency (ANA)