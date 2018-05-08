RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West announced on Wednesday that Premier Supra Mahumapelo is "going nowhere".
The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) met earlier on to discuss the resignation of the embattled leader at Embassy House in Mahikeng.
The urgent meeting was convened following Mahumapelo's announcement that he would resigned as the North West premier on Wednesday.
Mahumapelo seemed to have somersaulted on his intention to resign stating that his structure called him to consult with the provincial executive committee because he did not consult the PEC.
Addressing supporters following the meeting was acting regional chairperson of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda region, Zanele Mphafudi, who declared that the embattled leader "is going nowhere".
Mphafudi said the PEC would engage the ANC NEC on the decision they have taken.
A defiant Mahumapelo also addressed supporters, thanking the PEC for supporting him.
The health department in the province awarded a multi-million rands contract to a company linked to the family. The company was paid R30 without having done any work.
Additional reporting by ANA