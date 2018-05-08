RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West announced on Wednesday that Premier Supra Mahumapelo is "going nowhere".

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) met earlier on to discuss the resignation of the embattled leader at Embassy House in Mahikeng. The urgent meeting was convened following Mahumapelo's announcement that he would resigned as the North West premier on Wednesday. Mahumapelo seemed to have somersaulted on his intention to resign stating that his structure called him to consult with the provincial executive committee because he did not consult the PEC. Addressing supporters following the meeting was acting regional chairperson of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda region, Zanele Mphafudi, who declared that the embattled leader "is going nowhere". Mphafudi said the PEC would engage the ANC NEC on the decision they have taken. A defiant Mahumapelo also addressed supporters, thanking the PEC for supporting him.

"I am happy the PEC says they will support the chairperson. There are people who have been making a lot of noise and I have just been keeping quiet.





"But I will take aggressive legal action against these individuals. Will start with the so-called revolutionary council who make concocted allegations. And based on that, one must be removed from the organisation," he said Mahumapelo.





The embattled leader said enough is enough.





"Individuals have problems with me because I am not worried about the opposition. They will not defeat the ANC unless they use ANC members to do so," he said.





The North West province has been marred by widespread protests by residents calling for Mahumapelo to be recalled.

Allegations of corruption and maladministration in the province have been quoted as the reason for the protests.

Mahumapelo has been seen as a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma and having links to the controversial Gupta family.

The health department in the province awarded a multi-million rands contract to a company linked to the family. The company was paid R30 without having done any work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has placed the province’s health department and the provincial treasury under administration of the national government.





@SthembisoMedia