RUSTENBURG - Fourteen Nigerian men, accused of public violence, briefly appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Their case was postponed to May 18, to enable them to consult with their lawyer.

The court heard that eight lawyers pulled out of the case for safety reasons. Omoreige Ogboro from a law firm in Pretoria would represent the men.

The men were arrested on January 21, after they allegedly blocked access in and out of the Rustenburg police station, in protest of attacks on Nigerian nationals.

At least eight guest houses, suspected to operate as brothels or drug houses, were set alight on January 10, when taxi drivers led a "raid" on Nigerians, accusing them of selling drugs and operating brothels.

The men were denied bail on February 13, after they told the court they did not want to be released on bail for safety reasons.

