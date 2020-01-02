File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).

RUSTENBURG - A couple accused of assaulting a police officer was granted bail at the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, North West police said. Spokesperson, brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Norma Bauer Master, 27, and her husband Johan, 41, were granted R300 bail each.

They are facing charges of theft, assault and crimen injuria.

The two were arrested on New Year's eve at a filling station in Ventersdorp where they allegedly caused disorder, including refusing to queue to use an automated teller machine (ATM).

"It is alleged that the accused assaulted and grabbed the state motor vehicle key from one of the police officers who were called to intervene. Furthermore, the accused reportedly insulted the police officer and in the process used the “K” word. The pair were subsequently arrested with assistance of street patrollers. During the arrest, the state motor vehicle key was found in possession of Norma," said Mokgwabone.