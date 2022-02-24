R3.5m uncut diamond deal lands North West man in jail

RUSTENBURG – A 40-year-old man arrested for allegedly selling uncut diamonds for R3.5 million appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Thursday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said. Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the case against Piet Visagie was postponed to March 2 for a bail application.

Visagie was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly dealing in uncut diamonds in Mahikeng. "The investigation team followed up on information and the suspect was arrested in a sting operation during an alleged transaction of 13 uncut diamonds. He was selling (them) for R3.5 million," she said. Rikhotso said the diamonds were found in his possession and they were seized for further investigation. In a separate incident, police in the Northern Cape said a 22-year-old woman was arrested after she was found in possession of 1.6kg of crystal meth and 100 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of over R400 000 in Kimberley.

Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said she was arrested after the police raided a house and found crystal meth and mandrax tablets stashed in a pillow. "The Kimberley K9 Narcotics dog, Eddie, reacted positively during the search and directed its handler to the pillow. A 22-year-old female was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs. She is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Friday (today)," he said. In another incident, Captain Tawana said a 33-year-old man was arrested in Pampierstad for alleged drug dealing. Crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than R7 000, and R25 000 cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing, was found at his house.