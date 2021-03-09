R51m Powerball winner will fulfil his dream of becoming a social worker

Durban - A 30-year-old Limpopo man who won the R51 million PowerBall jackpot will pursue his dream of becoming a social worker. Lottery operator Ithuba said the winner claimed his winnings from the March 2 draw. He had purchased his ticket for R30 from an OK Mini Market in Polokwane, using a ticket wager and a manual selection method. After becoming an instant millionaire, he told Ithuba: “I wanted to study for a qualification in social work after my matric, but unfortunately there was no money to send me to school, so I had to look for a job so that I could help my family”.

Despite his new millionaire status, the winner wants to put his dream qualification under his belt.

“Winning this money does not mean that I must abandon my dream qualification – it was never just about me. It has always bothered me to see young children suffer in my neighbourhood. Their parents receive social grants for them but end up just wasting the money on their own wants. I want to be able to offer effective and sustainable assistance to my community, and getting the social work qualification will help me do just that,” he said.

On his list of priorities, is to complete the building of his family home.

“I started building a house for my family a few years ago, and I have been struggling to complete it due to financial constraints. My father died recently before he could see the final product, I am grateful that my mother will get the opportunity to live in her dream house, as I intend to spend a portion of my winnings on the completion and furnishing of the house.”

Ithuba Group chief executive Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner, saying it was fulfilling to witness how Lottery jackpots changed people’s lives.

“It’s what we have always aimed for as the operator. This money could not have gone to a more deserving person. ”We need more people to pay it forward by going back to their communities and initiating practical assistance,” said Mabuza.

The winning numbers for this draw were 1, 11, 21, 32, 42 and PowerBall, 11.

Last week, a Durban woman won the lotto twice, making her R28m richer.

The woman, who is in her forties, first won more than R100 000, followed by R28m four weeks later.

