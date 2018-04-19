A bus was torched during a protest in Montshioa near Mahikeng. One man was arrested for public violence. PHOTO: Supplied

Mahikeng - President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Mahikeng Friday at midday where he will have an urgent meeting with African National Congress ( ANC) structures in the North West in an attempt to resolve the ongoing protest in Mahikeng.

Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the UK to attend to the violent protests in the North West.

Residents in the capital and surrounding villages went on a rampage on Wednesday demanding that North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resigned.

Mahikeng was totally shut down on Thursday.

Looting and barricading of streets continue unabated on Friday.

A group of residents gathered outside the venue of the meeting. They want to know whether Ramaphosa's ANC will recall embattled Mahumapelo.

"If Supra is leaving I am going to buy the whole of Mahikeng," one man shouted as Ramaphosa's motorcade arrived at the meeting venue.

African News Agency/ANA