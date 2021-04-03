Rambo hands himself to the police for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend’s new lover

Johannesburg – A 53-year-old North West man handed himself to the police for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s new lover and burying him in a shallow grave. Jonas Rabaitsile Matshane, also known as Rambo, handed himself to the police days after his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, Dan Moleko Radebe, 49, had been reported missing and later found dead. According to North West Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane, allegations were that Radebe was seen by residents of Buffelsvlei farm just outside Ventersdorp around 11am. At the time, he was on his way to the farm but never arrived. Tselanyane said they also received information that the last person seen leaving the farm on that very day around the same time that Radebe was seen was Matshane.

“The mysterious disappearance of Radebe led his girlfriend to go and report him as a missing person at Ventersdorp SAPS.

“Moreover, it is alleged that early on the morning of Sunday, March 28, Matshane was seen coming from the direction of wheat fields holding a spade.

“A search for Radebe was initiated. On Tuesday, March 30, the lifeless body of Radebe was found in a shallow grave in the wheat fields not far from farm workers’ houses.

“The deceased had visible facial injuries and probably head injuries. The body was not in a very bad state of decomposition but had started to swell.

"The real cause of death will be determined next week by the post-mortem,“ he said.

Tselanyane said they later found that Matshane had left for Klerksdorp the day before Radebe’s body was found and never returned.

They started searching for him and word got to him that he was wanted and he handed himself over to the Klerksdorp Police.

“He was then detained and eventually transported back to Ventersdorp. He was charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

“He appeared briefly before the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, April 1, and will remain in custody.

“The case was remanded until April 7 for a formal bail application. Investigations continue,” Tselanyane said.

IOL