Ramotshere Speaker not resigning despite joining another party

Rustenburg – The Speaker of Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality in North West, Alfred Nyamane, says he will not resign from his position despite defecting from the ANC to another party. " I am going to remain the Speaker of Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality until November 1 and I am going to continue to give service delivery to the people of Ramotshere Moiloa. I am not the Speaker of the ANC, I am the Speaker of council of Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality," Nyamane said in Litchtenburg where he announced that he had joined the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD).

He said clinging to the position of the Speaker was not about money, but about serving the people of Ramotshere Moiloa. He was the star attraction at the Forum 4 Service Delivery's municipal election manifesto launch in Lichtenburg. Nyamane led a group of members in song, as they entered the stadium. He received thunderous applause from the crowd when he was introduced.

"I am the PR (proportional representative) candidate of the ANC, of which they have said several times that they have fired me. I have accepted that they have fired me, now I have been received by my new political party with all they have. I am a member of Forum 4 Service Delivery," he said. Nyamane said he joined Forum 4 Service Delivery after he realised that their mission was 80% service delivery and 20% politics. " I resolved to go to Forum 4 Service Delivery, the aim is to service the people of Ramotshere Moiloa. I am not expecting a big position," he said adding that he was on the PR list of Forum 4 Service Delivery.