Rapist gets five life sentences for raping children in Rustenburg

Rustenburg - A 42-year-old man was sentenced to five life sentences for raping children in Rustenburg, North West police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said Michael Motsamai Segale was sentenced at the Rustenburg Regional Court on Tuesday.

"Segale’s conviction came after intensive and thorough investigation conducted following cases of rape he committed between April and June 2013 at Boitekong and Lethabong village outside Rustenburg," she said. "Segale, who is from Lethabong village, targeted young girls aged between 5 and 15. As part of his method of committing these crimes, the accused would ask the girls to show him certain places and upon directing, him he would cunningly persuade the victims to accompany him. The unsuspecting girls would in the end be instructed to undress and raped after being threatened with a knife." Segale was arrested in July 2013.

"It was established during the arrest that the accused was on parole after being sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment on 30 January 2003 for rape. Subsequent to the arrest, the accused was linked with all the rape cases through the DNA." Botma said Segale was sentenced to five life terms on four counts of rape. In the Free State, the police said three alleged drug dealers were arrested in separate incidents in Thabong near Welkom.

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said members of the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit acted on information and arrested the three on Wednesday. He said a 41-year-old man was arrested at a hostel in Thabong after one medium plastic package of crystal meth, 11 small plastic packages of crystal meth, two star mandrax tablets, 49 small wrapped plastic packages containing rock drug and R300 cash were found in a room at the hostel. "In a separate incident, members approached a house in Rooistene, Thabong, and the occupants were searched. The following drugs, cat and crystal meth, and R355 cash were found. A suspect aged 32 was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs and will soon appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court.