Rapist on parole rearrested for allegedly raping own daughter

Johannesburg - A 38-year-old, who was serving time for rape but released on parole, is back behind bars for allegedly raping his own daughter. The man, who has been charged with the rape of his 12-year-old daughter, was living with the child and his parents in Jouberton, Klerksdorp, where the incident is alleged to have happened.

Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West, said that before the incident, the child used to live with both her parents at the mother’s parental home. However, the mother died and the suspect moved out of the girlfriend’s home and went back to his home, taking their daughter with. “The first incident allegedly took place on May 31 when the accused allegedly ordered the child to undress before he started performing sexual acts on her.

“He allegedly raped her again the following day. “The child allegedly reported these rape incidents to her grandmother from her maternal side of the family who took her to the police to open a rape case. “The accused was confirmed to be a parolee who was convicted for a similar offence in the year 2008. He was then released on parole in 2016. His parole was set to expire on 23 December 2023,” Mamothame said.