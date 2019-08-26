North West premier Job Mokgoro is due to release a report on the administration of the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela community. File photo:ANA.

RUSTENBURG - The release of the report by the Maluleke Commission into the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela in Moruleng, outside Rustenburg was delayed at the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Monday as crowds bustled to enter the premises. Parties interested in the report asked North West Premier Job Mokgoro to stop midway, saying that a number of people who had spent two years attending the commission were "locked out". They asked that more chairs be brought in to accommodate those waiting outside.

Mokgoro agreed and the release of the report was adjourned temporarily while seating arrangements were made.

Mokgoro was due to release the much awaited report on the administration of the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela community.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo appointed Judge George Maluleke to chair the commission, which probed the chieftaincy of Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela.

The commission investigated if David Mpule Pheto is the rightful candidate to lead the Moruleng chapter of Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela.

The commission also probed allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds by the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela Traditional Council.

Judge Maluleke died in August 2017 before the commission could complete its work. Advocate Sesi Baloyi took over as chairperson.

The release of the report has been marred with uncertainty.

On Sunday, Mokgoro's office released a statement postponing the release. By midday on Monday, however, another statement from his office confirmed the report would be released at the Rustenburg Civic Centre and not in Moruleng as previously arranged.



African News Agency (ANA)

