The R52 road connecting Rustenburg and North West capital Mahikeng was closed in Koster due to fresh protest at Kgetlengrivier municipality. Rocks were used to barricade the road near Reagile township. PhOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Koster - The R52 road between Koster and Rustenburg in the North West was closed as fresh protests flared up in Koster on Monday.

Burning tyres were placed at the entrance of the Reagile township while heaps of rocks and rubble were used to block the road. Protesters used wheelbarrows to dump garbage on the road.

The group fled into the township when the police arrived.

The road was barricaded with stones and heaps of garbage in the morning, it was later cleared and opened for traffic. The road connects Rustenburg and Mahikeng as an alternative road to the tolled N4 highway.

Thirty-one people arrested in connection with violent protests in Koster and Derby last week were released on bail of R1000 each, in the Koster Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The State did not oppose their bail applications, and their case was postponed to June 28 for the decision of the director of public prosecution.

The court ordered that they had to hand over copies of their identity documents and they should not participate in any protest until their case was finalised.

Sixteen people were arrested in Koster on May 25 relating to an incident of public violence during a service delivery protest.

Kgetlengrivier Mayor Kim Medupe's house and another building she owned were torched in Reagile and her guesthouse was also torched in Koster.

A councillor's house was also torched in Reagile as well as at least six cars.

On Monday, dressed in their school uniform, pupils from Mphe-Bana High School protested at court, calling for the protest to end for them to continue with their mid-year examination preparation.

They waved placards reading: "We have the right to education. The strike must not interfere in our education".

African News Agency/ANA

