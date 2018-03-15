RUSTENBURG - A Nigerian man accused of for dealing in drugs was denied bail at the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Ndubuisi Ike Nwosu, 32, is one of 19 Nigerian men arrested on March 1, for dealing in drugs; possession of drugs; and contravening of the Sexual Offences Act in the Rustenburg and Tlhabane areas. He was arrested on the same charges in November 2016.

The men were found with cocaine with an estimated street value of R400,000; cash notes amounting to R53,000; and vehicles allegedly used for these crimes worth R550;000 were confiscated.

Investigating Officer Captain Louis Taltjaard, told the court Nwosu was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover police officer.

The court heard that Nwosu was in the country as an asylum seeker and had a temporary student permit.

Taltjaard said the accused was not employed nor studying. Taltjaard opposed bail for the Nwosu's safety as he resided in Rustenburg East where more than three houses were allegedly burnt down by community members.

He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to May 18.

The others were expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's on Friday.

