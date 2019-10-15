The Rustenburg local municipality in North West on Tuesday, implemented water restrictions. File picture.

Rustenburg - The Rustenburg local municipality in North West on Tuesday, implemented water restrictions. "Due to the absence of rainfall in the Rustenburg area after winter, coupled with the daily consumption of water by private and commercial clients, the water restrictions are necessary as any delay in the water management plan, may result in the depletion of water supply to residents," said spokesman David Magae.

He said the water restrictions were for all Rustenburg areas.

"Currently the command reservoirs have no spare capacity, no available water which can be used a contingency supply to residents, businesses and industries in the event that normal storage supply is depleted."

He said scheduled restriction would start from 5pm every evening to 5am every morning up until the system recovers or the any rainfall impacts positively on the water levels in the various dams.