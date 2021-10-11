Rustenburg land invaders rebuild shacks, defy court order

Rustenburg –The eviction order used to demolish shacks on municipal land at Rietvlei in North West is proper, the Rustenburg municipality has said. "The eviction cannot be unlawful when you have been granted a High Court order. It can be effected any time, no stipulate time until it is executed," spokesperson Thapelo Matebesi said.

This was after people who had occupied municipal land on portion one of the farm Rietvlei 271 along the N4 highway claimed their eviction was unlawful as it was executed on October 6 instead of September 29. On Sunday, their rebuilt their shacks in defiance of the eviction order and vowed not to move out, claiming their eviction was unlawful. They also stated that the municipality could not evict them while it has earmarked the area for residential purposes.

"The Rustenburg local municipality has followed every step of the land invasion eviction procedure, as it executes the eviction order on the 6th October 2021, granted by the Mmabatho High Court earlier. "On Sunday, 3 October 2021, the Sheriff of the High Court served land invaders at portion 1 of the farm Rietvlei, along the N4 national road, with eviction orders, giving them three days to vacate the land, failing which the municipality, with the help of the police, will have to execute the order," Matebesi said. He said forceful evictions had to be carried after invaders failed to comply with the court order within three days.