Rustenburg municipal manager in hospital after allegedly being assaulted by workers

Rustenburg - The municipal manager of Rustenburg, Victor Makona, is recovering in hospital after he was beaten up, allegedly by municipal workers, the municipality said on Thursday.

"The municipal manager is recovering well in hospital and the executive mayor (Mpho Khunou) and the leadership collective continues to send their well wishes to his family during this period.

’’The law enforcement agencies are hard at work to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act and to ensure that the law takes its course," spokesperson David Magae said.

He said Makona was pelted with stones and assaulted on Wednesday afternoon by municipal workers at the electrical unit.

Magae explained that the municipality, having taken into account the challenges which had inconvenienced residents, deployed a team of technicians that would carry out all electrical-related work. This included resolving complaints carried over into the evenings.

The team would also work during weekends or long weekends to ensure that complaints were resolved when municipal technicians reached the threshold for overtime work.

"In his attempt to resolve a situation which could have sabotaged the city’s service delivery, where the electrical workshop was closed off by employees, over issues pertaining to operational matters, the municipal manager was stoned and assaulted," he said.

He was rushed to hospital. Following the attack on Mokona, the municipality has appointed the director for local economic development, Edward Komane, as the acting municipal manager until further notice.

"We wish the municipal manager a speedy recovery, as his presence is critical in ensuring effective and efficient service delivery," Khunou said.

On May 11, municipal workers at Missionary Mpheni House were asked to vacate the building after air flow and ventilation was suspected to have been contaminated.

Investigation revealed the presence of tear gas, which resulted in a number of officials experiencing discomfort in the eyes and lungs.

