Rustenburg police station closed due to Covid-19 case

RUSTENBURG - The Rustenburg police station was temporarily closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19, North West police said on Friday.

"We can confirm that Rustenburg police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to a member testing positive for Covid-19. The community service centre (CSC) will now be operating from the mobile CSC placed outside the station," said Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

This was the second police station in the Rustenburg area to be closed this week, Sun City police station was closed after a positive Covid-19 infection.

On Thursday, the Rustenburg local municipality also announced that the traffic department was closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

"Following daily routine screening and testing protocols at its facilities and offices, one positive case of Covid-19 at public safety offices has been identified. The affected employee is receiving the necessary support through the municipality’s occupational health and safety office," spokesman David Magae said at the time.