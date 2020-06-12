Rustenburg police station closed due to Covid-19 case
RUSTENBURG - The Rustenburg police station was temporarily closed after an officer tested positive for Covid-19, North West police said on Friday.
"We can confirm that Rustenburg police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to a member testing positive for Covid-19. The community service centre (CSC) will now be operating from the mobile CSC placed outside the station," said Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.
This was the second police station in the Rustenburg area to be closed this week, Sun City police station was closed after a positive Covid-19 infection.
On Thursday, the Rustenburg local municipality also announced that the traffic department was closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
"Following daily routine screening and testing protocols at its facilities and offices, one positive case of Covid-19 at public safety offices has been identified. The affected employee is receiving the necessary support through the municipality’s occupational health and safety office," spokesman David Magae said at the time.
The African National Congress Women's League in North West said it would make submissions at the provincial and national Covid-19 command council for Rustenburg and Matlosana to be put back to at least level four of the lockdown regulation due to the increasing number of confirmed cases in the two municipalities.
Rustenburg is regarded as the epicentre of Covid-19 in North West, out 757 reported cases so far, 420 were recorded in Rustenburg alone and Matlosana accounts for 205 cases. The province recorded four new deaths on Thursday bringing the death toll to five.
The provincial department of health early this months said over three million people were screened and referred 2 636 for testing.African News Agency