Rustenburg - The Rustenburg Municipality in the North West on Thursday switched on traffic lights in the inner city as part of transport month. "Traffic lights which are implemented as part of the Rustenburg Rapid Transport infrastructure have been flashing and would now be switched to operate normally to control traffic along Oliver Tambo, Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela drives.

"This includes road markings along these streets as well as parking areas. Motorists are encouraged to park at demarcated parking bays and not use bus lanes as parking," said spokesman David Magae.

Meanwhile, the municipality said following the peaceful march by the taxi industry on September 13, the municipality was committed to the implementation of improved plans, working together with key stakeholders to improve traffic and law enforcement in and around the central business district.

"Rustenburg local municipality prides itself with the mutual good working relations it has with the local taxi industry in Rustenburg and the region. The municipality recognises that it is the taxi industry that is the backbone of the local economy and enabler for people to access their destinations across the city and beyond, as to date it is the most used type of public transport.