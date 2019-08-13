Rustenburg council speaker Sheila Mabale-Huma will investigate and table a report in council on allegations that two EFF councillors sold land in Zinniaville and Karlien Park. File photo: Facebook.

RUSTENBURG - Rustenburg municipality on Tuesday resolved that Speaker Sheila Mabale-Huma must investigate and table a report in council on allegations that two EFF councillors sold land in Zinniaville and Karlien Park. The council approved two motions on allegations of theft against EFF councillor Abinaar Matlhoko and another against councillor Jane Mpolokeleng also from the EFF, who was alleged to have sold stands in Zinniaville and Karlien Park.

ANC councillor Victoria Makhaula recommended to council that Mabale-Huma should investigate whether Mpolokeng had breached the councillor's code of conduct and that a criminal case should be opened against Mpolokeng.

The outspoken Mpolokeng denied that she had sold stands. She said that after people occupied land in Zinniaville, they were threatened with eviction and they collected money to hire lawyers to represent them in court and ultimately won the right to live there.

The allegations of theft against Matlhoko stem from when he was facilities manager in 2013. It was alleged that he stole palisade fencing.

Matlhoko denied the allegations.

African News Agency (ANA)